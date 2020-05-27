 Two bullbogs have been stolen in an overnight raid in Ashford – UKNIP
Ashford BREAKING Kent

Two bullbogs have been stolen in an overnight raid in Ashford

May 27, 2020

Two female bulldogs have been stolen in a raid that took place  in early Saturday morning in Ashford.  The theft has been reported to Kent Police and an investigation has been launched. The heartbroken owner have said that they  very much loved family pets and are souly missed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police quoting crime reference  251679.

