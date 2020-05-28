A2 remains closed following life changing collision involving two HGV and car

The coastbound carriageway of the A2 near Darenth is closed following a serious injury collision.

Kent Police was called at around 4.20am on Thursday 28 May 2020 following the incident involving an articulated lorry a royal mail lorry and a car

The carriageway is closed at the junction for Dartford Heath and officers along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

The Londonbound carriageway was closed to allow the air ambulance to land and has now reopened.