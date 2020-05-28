Coastguard helicopter pulls body from Seaford head

Coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter has recovered the body of a man who fell from cliff face this after.
Officers from Sussex Police were called at 1.42pm following reports of a man near the cliff edge by Seaford Head Golf Club.
A coastguard helicopter worked with the Newhaven Lifeboat and local coastguard rescue to recover the body that had plunged from the cliffs.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The body of a man has been recovered from the foot of cliffs at Seaford Head.
“Police were called at 1.42pm following reports of a man in an agitated state near the cliff edge alongside Seaford Head Golf Club.