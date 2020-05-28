Eight charges have been made against a man accused of assaulting shop staff in Dartford and stealing golf clubs, bottles of brandy and energy drinks.

Dwayne Jones is alleged to have stolen the golf equipment, worth more than £1,600, from a shop in Dartford on 8 March 2020 before returning on 9 March and attempting to steal further items.

The 29-year-old is also reported to have assaulted three members of staff at a petrol station in Princes Road on 9 March. Energy drinks were also reported to have been stolen and a fridge damaged.

He is also alleged to have stolen eight bottles of brandy from a supermarket in Priory Market Place on 22 April.

Mr Jones, of Horsa Road, Erith, was arrested on suspicion of the offences on 27 May and has since been charged with two counts of assault by beating, common assault, three counts of theft, criminal damage and attempted theft.

He has been released on bail to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.