Murder investigation launched in Lullingstone after man is stoned to death

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed after yobs fired rocks at him whilst out for an evening walk in a castle in a sleepy Kent village.

A police cordon has been put in place with Armed Police officers and Dogs searching for those involved.

A police helicopter has been seen flying over and around Lullingstone Castle, while the roads nearby have been sealed off being guard by officers from Kent Police.

A Man body can be seen covered with a white sheet at the entrance of the castle.

A shocked homeowner said he saw Armed officers in the area and other officers are also understood to be searching the fields close to the historic manor house, with one officer standing guard by the cordon.

Two of the armed Police were trying to bring the man back by giving him CPR but it was no good. An ambulance turned up and more police and plain cloth officers also started to turn up.

One woman who didn’t want to be named said: “I came out and saw armed police running up the road. Other officers told me it was now a crime scene.” nothing like this has happened in the five or so years I have lived here.

A spokesman for Kent police said:

Kent Police were called at 5.21pm on Thursday 28 May 2020 to reports of a disturbance in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford. It was reported that rocks were being thrown. A man later died at the scene and officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting 28-1127.