Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run which occurred in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, about 6.10pm on Wednesday 27 May.

Three people were crossing the road from Three Bridges railway station when one of them – a 28-year-old local man – was struck by a car, believed to be a white Audi, which failed to stop at the scene.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where it was confirmed he sustained a fractured rib. He was later discharged.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a white Audi being driven in the area around that time – or anyone with dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident – to come forward.

You can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Lichfield.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.