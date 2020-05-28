Police manhunt after a 19-year-old woman is punched in the face in a random attack
-
Share This!
You may also like
Royal Mail Key worker crushed to death in fatal A2 collision
A Royal mail worker has lost his life following a fatal collision in the early hours of Thursday morning on a major Kent road whilst on route to...
Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run which occurred in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges
Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run which occurred in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, about 6.10pm on Wednesday 27 May. ...
A2 remains closed following life changing collision involving two HGV and car
The coastbound carriageway of the A2 near Darenth is closed following a serious injury collision. Kent Police was called at around 4.20am on Thursday...
UPDATED:Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a domestic incident
Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a...
Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a domestic incident
Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a domestic...
UPDATED:Manhunt launched for Hit and Run driver after fail to stop at Three Bridges Station
A serious investigation has been launched by Sussex Police after a man was airlifted to a major trauma centre in Sussex following a hit and...
Manhunt launched for Hit and Run driver after fail to stop at Three Bridges Station
A serious investigation has been launched by Sussex Police after a man was airlifted to a major trauma centre in Sussex following a hit and run on...
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Chad Gordon have arrested a man
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Chad Gordon have arrested a man. A 23-year-old man from north London was arrested on Tuesday, 26 May...
Teen stabbed in Haringey
Police were called at 4.47pm to reports of a group of youths fighting near Alexandra Palace #Haringey #N22. Officers attended with LAS and...
A suspected metal thief has been charged with multiple offences after copper piping was stolen from a business in Paddock Wood causing thousands of pounds of damage
A suspected metal thief has been charged with multiple offences after copper piping was stolen from a business in Paddock Wood causing thousands of...
Fire crews save caravan after A505 vehicle engulfed in flames
Fire crews from Royston and Baldock were mobilised to a vehicle fire on the A505 on Wednesday lunchtime. On arrival, crews rapidly extinguished...
Officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Scorpion and Venice Investigation Team seize £1 million in cash
Officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Scorpion and Venice Investigation Team (VIT) have arrested a man and seized what is believed to be almost...
GTR using 30-day Coronavirus killer to further protect passengers and colleagues
Govia Thameslink Railway’s entire fleet of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express trains, plus stations and staff areas have been...
A temporary traffic order has been introduced on the A303 near the area of Stonehenge following a number of reports of traffic issues and near misses
A temporary traffic order has been introduced on the A303 near the area of Stonehenge following a number of reports of traffic issues and near misses...
Two bullbogs have been stolen in an overnight raid in Ashford
Two female bulldogs have been stolen in a raid that took place in early Saturday morning in Ashford. The theft has been reported to Kent Police and...
Police in Hampshire have release a new image of missing British diplomat
The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions after major crash
The A259 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between A27 (Pevensey) and B2182 (Little Common) near, Bexhill. This is due to a serious, single...
An appeal for information has been issued after the theft of a classic car in Sevenoaks
An appeal for information has been issued after the theft of a classic car in Sevenoaks. Between 6pm and 7pm on 21 May 2020, a red MGB GT was...
Ten charges have been made against a man following a disturbance in Cliftonville, Margate
Ten charges have been made against a man following a disturbance in Cliftonville, Margate. Kent Police was called to reports two women had been...
Robbery investigators have charged a man with two offences following a report cash was stolen from a travel agent in Chatham
Robbery investigators have charged a man with two offences following a report cash was stolen from a travel agent in Chatham. Daryl Cook was...
Metropolitan Police Two men arrested on suspicion of murder Metropolitan Police – May 27, 2020 12:30 BST Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich in 2018 have made two arrests.
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich in 2018 have made two arrests. The two men were arrested on suspicion of murder on...
Boy rushed to hospital after Camberwell stabbing attack
A boy in his mid teens has been stabbed in London and rushed to hospital by HEMS. Police were called at 6.40pm to Albany St camberwell where the...
Met police officers arrested 40 people suspected of online child abuse
Met police officers have arrested nearly 40 people suspected of online child abuse offenders and protected more than 130 children during a week of...
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 , of Kershaw Road, Barking and Dagenham, was...
Appeal after high value watches stolen in delivery van robbery
Detectives have released images of watches stolen and a car used in a robbery on a delivery van in Primrose Hill. At around 6.40pm on 13 March, three...
Family left homeless after blaze rips through Harlow property
Firefighters have issued a safety warning after an extension lead left plugged in overnight caused a house fire. Crews were called to a fire in a...
Collision involving Porsche near Borough Green
Investigators are appealing for information following a collision near Borough Green. At 11.25pm on Monday 25 May 2020, an...
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London
Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London. ...
-
Share This!