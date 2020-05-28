Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a domestic incident at an address in north-London.

Met Police say they were called at 8:24pm to Southgate Road, #N1.

Police added that extensive inquiries into the circumstances continue.

A crime scene remains.

The man’s condition is not believed to be life threatening.

The woman remains in a life threatening condition – police say she was found unresponsive & that she was initially thought to be stabbed, but it is now confirmed she had not been.

No arrests as yet.