A burglary charge has been authorised against a man accused of stealing a television from a Chatham home.

Ricky Arnold is reported to have targeted a property in Chelmar Road at around 8.15am on Thursday 21 May 2020.

Following enquiries by Kent Police officers, he was arrested on the morning of Wednesday 27 May and, while in custody, charged with one count of burglary.

The 35-year-old, of White Road, Chatham, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 May. At the hearing, he was remanded in custody and will next appear at the same court on Monday 29 June.