Appeal for information following after man is stoned to death in Eynsford

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are appealing for information as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Eynsford.

Kent Police was called at 5.21pm on Thursday 28 May 2020 to reports of a disturbance in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle.

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is reported he may have been involved in an altercation with two boys or teenagers near to a lake within in the grounds, prior to his death.

Investigators are appealing for information from anybody who was in the area, including dog walkers, anglers and golfers, who witnessed the incident or saw two young people in the vicinity of the lake between 12pm and 7pm.

They are also keen to obtain video footage from any vehicles that travelled along Castle Road or Shoreham Road, and any cyclists or joggers in the area between these times.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1127.

Anybody with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site: https://mipp.police.uk/

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org