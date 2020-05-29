Assault charges have been made against a man following a disturbance at a private address in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called to a private address in Brockman Road, at around 3.30pm on Monday 25 May 2020 where a woman was found with facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Patrols attended and four officers were assaulted during the incident.

Stuart Goodwin, 33, of Deacon Drive, Basildon, was charged on Wednesday 27 May with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; four counts of assaulting an emergency worker; causing unnecessary suffering or injury to a person under 16, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr Goodwin appeared at virtual court on the same day and was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 22 June.