Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Dartford.

Kent Police was called to a private address in Darenth Hill at 10.45pm on Tuesday 26 May 2020 following a report a man had sustained a serious injury. He subsequently died at the scene and a post mortem has concluded he died from a stab wound.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish how he came to sustain the injury and, as part of enquiries, a 63-year-old man from Dartford was arrested in connection with the incident during the early hours of 27 May. He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Thursday 25 June.

The two men are known to each other.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 26-1779.