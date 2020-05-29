First Picture of the Man who died after ‘row with poachers’ at Lullingstone Castle as Manhunt for yobs continues

He has been named tonight as Charles Hilder close friends of the former army officer paid tribute to him.

Family members rushed to the scene were Police and Medics battled in vein to save Charles’ life hours earlier on Thursday evening.

Chairman of the Kingfisher Angling and Preservation Society, posted on their website: “The Society has been shocked and greatly saddened to hear of the death of Mr Charles Hilder at Lullingstone on Thursday.

“Although the exact circumstances surrounding Charlie’s death are unclear we believe that he died after a confrontation with poachers.

“At this stage we would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Charlie’s family and friends.”

Officers from Kent Police confirmed the victim had been involved in an altercation and a manhunt had been launched for two teenagers seen near the lake.

One witness claimed the man’s daughter rushed to the scene last night and burst into tears when she learned the heartbreaking news.