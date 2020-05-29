 Man holds Armed police to ransom with loaded crossbow in Gravesend – UKNIP
BREAKING Gravesend Kent

Man holds Armed police to ransom with loaded crossbow in Gravesend

May 29, 2020

Officers from Kent Police including armed police, have surrounded a property in Kemsley Close off Mulberry Road in Gravesend.

Officers and HART  paramedics a police helicopter and dog units were called just after 10pm on Thursday evening.

 

A man’s remains holed up insides property  ‘armed with a weapon’,  Neighbours have made claim that the weapon is a loaded crossbow. It’s understood the man has two other loaded weapons within the property.

A large police cordon is in place.

Counter terrorist fire arms officers have also been sent   to the incident

 

