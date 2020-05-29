Man holds Armed police to ransom with loaded crossbow in Gravesend

Officers from Kent Police including armed police, have surrounded a property in Kemsley Close off Mulberry Road in Gravesend.

Officers and HART paramedics a police helicopter and dog units were called just after 10pm on Thursday evening.

A man’s remains holed up insides property ‘armed with a weapon’, Neighbours have made claim that the weapon is a loaded crossbow. It’s understood the man has two other loaded weapons within the property.

A large police cordon is in place.

Counter terrorist fire arms officers have also been sent to the incident