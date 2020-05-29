News Appeal for information after fatal collision on A2 in Darenth

At around 4.20am on Thursday 28 May 2020 a two lorry collision took place on the coastbound carriageway, about a mile before the exit for the M25. The lorries were towing white and red trailers respectively.

Shortly before the incident took place, a red Citroen C4 was in collision with a central reservation barrier at the same location.

The driver of the lorry with a red trailer, a man in his 30s from the Medway area, died at the scene.

One person, a man in his 20s who is reported to have been driving the Citroen, was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving without insurance. He has since been released, pending further enquiries.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage that captures the vehicles travelling in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information can call 01622 798538 quoting AH/SW/46/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk