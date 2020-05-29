Police arrest Three Bridges Hit and run driver

Police have revealed this afternoon that a man has been arrested following a hit and run were a man was thrown up in the air like a ragdoll.
Officers from Sussex Roads Polcing responded to the incident at Haslett Avenue East in Three Bridges at 6.10pm on Wednesday.
Three people were crossing the road from the railway station, and one of them was a 28-year-old man who was struck by a car.
A white Audi,ploughed into the man and them failed stop at the scene.
The vehicle was later found abandoned near by.
The man was rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, for treatment.
Police now say a 23-year-old man from Crawley handed himself in, and he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He was interviewed and released under caution.
Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report online, or call 101 quoting Operation Lichfield.