Police have executed a warrant at a property in Durley Road, between Fair Oak and Horton’s Heath today as part of an investigation into drug supply.

Police will remain at the scene today, carrying out a search of the property and its land.

As part of the operation they have arrested a 29year old male from Eastleigh for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and handling stolen goods. He currently remains in custody.

Police understand that this may concern local residents but want to reassure you as to why they are in the area and what they are doing.

Inspector Phil Raymond said: “Like many towns and villages in the UK, we know that drug-related activity goes on in Eastleigh and we want to ensure that residents know what we are doing to tackle the issue, and this work is part of that.

“Drug supply can often be linked to a variety of other crimes, like theft, burglary, robbery and serious violence, which is why it is so vital we identify the root of the issue.

“It’s really important that residents see what action we are taking, and help us reduce the issue by letting us know what is going on in their neighbourhood.

“Without information we receive from the community, we are unable to take on this work and make a difference. The calls communities make to us tell us where we need to put our resources and take action against any illegal activity.

“If you suspect that an address in your neighbourhood is being used for drug dealing, drug-related activity or associated crime, then please call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“All information could help us catch and convict those who deal drugs to our communities and even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a clearer intelligence picture.