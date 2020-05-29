 Police officer stabbed with a needle in Folkestone – UKNIP
BREAKING Folkestone Kent

Police officer stabbed with a needle in Folkestone

May 29, 2020
Kent Police  and an ambulance attended the bottom of Black Bull Road  in Folkestone around 5:30pm this afternoon.
 
A woman police officer was seen entering the attending ambulance for treatment after she was understood to have been stabbed with  needle-stick injury.
 
 
