Police officer stabbed with a needle in Folkestone
First Picture of the Man who died after ‘row with poachers’ at Lullingstone Castle as Manhunt for yobs continues
He has been named tonight as Charles Hilder close friends of the former army officer paid tribute to him. Family members rushed to the scene were...
A burglary charge has been authorised against a man accused of stealing a television from a Chatham home.
A burglary charge has been authorised against a man accused of stealing a television from a Chatham home. Ricky Arnold is reported to have...
A259 at Littlehampton closed following serious collision
The A259 has been closed westbound due to a collision between the #A284 Lyminster Road and the #B2187 Bridge Road in Littlehampton. A local traffic...
Polcie arrest Three Brigdes Hit and run driver
Police have revealed this afternoon that a man has been arrested following a hit and run were a man was thrown up in the air like a ragdoll...
No further police action for rail worker at Victoria Station who was spat at and later Died of Covid19
British Transport Police (BTP) can confirm that no further action will be taken in relation to an incident at London Victoria station in March...
Assault charges have been made against a man following a disturbance at a private address in Folkestone
Assault charges have been made against a man following a disturbance at a private address in Folkestone. Kent Police was called to a private...
Baby fighting for her life after falling 40ft from her bedroom window
Emergency services have rushed to a three year old girl this evening who has fallen from the 3rd floor flat of Mulberry House on the junction of...
Police have executed a warrant at a property in Durley Road, between Fair Oak and Horton’s Heath today as part of an investigation into drug supply
Police have executed a warrant at a property in Durley Road, between Fair Oak and Horton’s Heath today as part of an investigation into drug supply...
Appeal for information after man is stoned to death in Eynsford
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are appealing for information as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the...
Man arrested in connection with Three Bridges hit-and-run
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run which occurred in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, about 6.10pm on Wednesday 27 May...
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Dartford
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Dartford. Kent Police was called...
Police appeal for information after fatal collision on A2 in Darenth
Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses after a lorry driver died on the A2 in Darenth. At around 4.20am on Thursday 28 May 2020 a two...
Ten hour Gravesend Armed stand off ends with an arrest
A ten hour armed standoff see man arrested with a big smile on his face. Officers from Kent Police including armed counter terrorist police officers...
Man holds Armed police to ransom with loaded crossbow in Gravesend
Officers from Kent Police including armed police, have surrounded a property in Kemsley Close off Mulberry Road in Gravesend. Officers and HART...
Murder investigation launched in Lullingstone after man is stoned to death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed after yobs fired rocks at him whilst out for an evening walk in a castle in a...
A Gosport woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 13-week-old baby by police in Hampshire
A Gosport woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 13-week-old baby by police in Hampshire. Paramedics from South East Coast...
Coastguard helicopter pulls body from Seaford head
Coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter has recovered the body of a man who fell from cliff face this after. Officers from Sussex Police were called...
Eight charges have been made against a man accused of assaulting shop staff in Dartford and stealing golf clubs, bottles of brandy and energy drinks
Eight charges have been made against a man accused of assaulting shop staff in Dartford and stealing golf clubs, bottles of brandy and energy...
Police manhunt after a 19-year-old woman is punched in the face in a random attack
Police are looking for a man who punched a 19-year-old woman in the face in a random attack on North Cray Road around 8:40pm Wednesday, 20 May. The...
Burglars who posed as police officers in order to gain access to a property near Westerham have been given jail sentences totalling more than 12 years
Burglars who posed as police officers in order to gain access to a property near Westerham have been given jail sentences totalling more than 12...
Royal Mail Key worker crushed to death in fatal A2 collision
A Royal mail worker has lost his life following a fatal collision in the early hours of Thursday morning on a major Kent road whilst on route to...
Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run which occurred in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges
Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run which occurred in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, about 6.10pm on Wednesday 27 May. ...
A2 remains closed following life changing collision involving two HGV and car
The coastbound carriageway of the A2 near Darenth is closed following a serious injury collision. Kent Police was called at around 4.20am on Thursday...
UPDATED:Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a domestic incident
Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a...