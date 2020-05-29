Ten hour Gravesend Armed stand off ends with an arrest

A ten hour armed standoff see man arrested with a big smile on his face. Officers from Kent Police including armed counter terrorist police officers , surrounded a property in Kemsley Close off Mulberry Road in Gravesend just after 9pm on Thursday evening.

Officers and HART paramedics a police helicopter and dog units were called just after 9pm on Thursday evening A man’s remained holed up insides property ‘armed with weapons’,

Neighbours have made claim that DHL worker has three loaded crossbows.

Just after 5am Armed Police called for the man to give himself up and he was placed in handcuffs walked to an awaiting police van smiling.

He was then teacher and remains in custody.