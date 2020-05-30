A man has been jailed for firearms offences following an investigation by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Younes Serroukh, 21 of Cumberland Street, SW1 was sentenced to a total of eight year’s imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, 29 May.

He had previously been convicted of:

– Possession of a firearm with ammunition;

– Possession of ammunition;

– Possession of drugs;

– Possession of criminal property namely large quantity of cash.

On Tuesday, 14 January, as part of an intelligence-led operation, officers executed a search warrant at Serroukh’s home address.

During the search, they found a firearm loaded with five bullets inside one of his coats hanging in his bedroom. They also found a quantity of cannabis, an assortment of shotgun cartridges and £30,000 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Wood, the officer in the case, said: “This conviction and sentencing is a further example of the work we carry out to take guns off the streets.

“This weapon was loaded, and could have taken someone’s life. Serroukh has started a lengthy prison sentence for his criminal activities. Tackling violent crime is a priority for the Met, and we remain committed to arresting anyone who possesses a weapon.”