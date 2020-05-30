Armed police swarm Hyde Park after three people are stabbed

Armed police swarm Hyde Park after four stabbed

Police have been seen swarming on Hyde Park and the surrounding areas of Central London.

Armed officers were seen running between traffic near the entrance of the park in videos on social media. Others report stabbing incidents and police holding suspects down on the ground near Marble Arch. Four men have been arrested after three men received stab injuries, they are all in a stable condition. Police remain on scene while enquiries continue.

A Section 60 order is in place until 06:00 on Sunday, 31 May for all of Hyde Park, Westminster North and surrounding roads as seen on the map.