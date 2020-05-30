Dog rescue kicks off triple-shout Saturday for Littlehampton RNLI

The crew of Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station’s Ray of Hope lifeboat were tasked at 10.15am on Saturday (30 May) to come to the aid of Robbie, after he accidentally fell into the River Arun from its western bank opposite Littlehampton pier. Robbie, who is set to celebrate his eighth birthday next week, was rescued from the river cold but thankfully none the worse for his misadventure. He was reunited with his very relieved owners.

The second shout came at 3.38pm when the crew of Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station’s Renee Sherman lifeboat were called on by HM Coastguard to assist a motor boat that had broken down about one mile off the coast of Littlehampton. The motor boat and its occupants was located and towed to Littlehampton Marina.

Less than an hour after Renee Sherman had returned to the lifeboat station, the volunteer crew were called out again to check on the safety of the passengers of a small catamaran entering Littlehampton harbour without engine or sails. Luckily, the vessel made it to its own mooring without assistance.

Nick White, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: ‘With such glorious weather, it was no wonder we were called into service three times today. We are always on call to help, but would like to remind everyone visiting the coast to stay safe and be alert to any possible dangers.’