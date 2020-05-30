Family rescue by lifeboat after running around on rocks in Eastbourne

A family had to be rescued from a boat in Eastbourne after it ran aground on Saturday afternoon.

The UK Coastguard was alerted shortly after 3,36pm when the occupants reported their vessel had run onto a rocky shoal near to the coastline.

The Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat was alerted and launched The volunteer crew raced to the scene where they found that the boat had become stuck fast.

The family on board the craft were evacuated to the safety of the lifeboat and removed from immediate danger to back to the harbour.

The lifeboat eased the boat from the rocks and took it on tow to the safety of the harbour.

