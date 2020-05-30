 Family rescue by lifeboat after running around on rocks in Eastbourne – UKNIP
May 30, 2020

A family had to be rescued from a boat in Eastbourne  after it ran aground  on Saturday afternoon.

The UK  Coastguard was alerted shortly after 3,36pm  when the occupants reported their vessel had run onto a rocky shoal near to the coastline.

 

The Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat was alerted and launched  The volunteer crew raced to the scene where they found that the boat had become stuck fast.

The family on board the craft were evacuated to the safety of the lifeboat and removed from immediate danger to back to the  harbour.

The lifeboat eased the boat from the rocks and took it on tow to the safety of the  harbour.

 

