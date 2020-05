Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in the roof of a property in Ashford Road, Weavering, Maidstone.

Four fire engines from Maidstone,Strood and Rochester. An aerial ladder was also sent to the scene.

On arrival crews found a converted bungalow with smoke issuing from the roof. There were no reported injuries.

Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a main jet to tackle the blaze.