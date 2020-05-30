Harlow man who attacked women with carving fork jailed

A man who repeatedly stabbed two women with a carving fork in their Harlow home has been jailed for 10 years.

Alan Giles, 67, of Woodley’s, Harlow, was jailed for 10 years and will serve a further three years at licence for two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

One count of aggravated burglary with intent will remain on file.

Giles was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, Friday 29 May, after he previously pleaded guilty to the offences.

At around 7.35am on Monday 18 November 2019, we received a 999 call after Giles knocked at the victims’ door, pushed one of the women and repeatedly stabbed her in her arm and leg.

The second woman was also stabbed before Giles left the scene.

The women were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Our officers attended Giles’ home and found the weapon – a two pronged carving fork – in the sink which had been cleaned.

While we were searching the address, Giles returned home and was arrested

Investigating officer PC Paul Marks, of Harlow CID, said: “Giles subjected two women to a horrific attack armed with a carving fork.

“He was known to them and the attack took both victims by surprise after they opened their front door to him.

“This was an unprovoked attack within the victims’ home, a place they considered as safe.

“It is purely a question of pure luck that he did not cause more serious injuries – with one of the victims sustaining 16 puncture wounds and the other receiving chest injuries.

“The attack was vicious and sustained. It is clear Giles went there with intentions to cause them harm.

“I would like to praise both women for their courage throughout the ordeal.

“I know it has been very emotional and traumatic time for them both and I hope this outcome offers some justice to them.”