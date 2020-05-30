 Homes Evacuated after Sheppey Cliff fall – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Sheppey

Homes Evacuated after Sheppey Cliff fall

May 30, 2020

A house in Surf Crescent is in danger of falling over the cliff edge after large cracks appeared in the ground around it due to erosion. Emergency services were alerted around 10:45pm last night. Twenty residents in the area have been evacuated from there homes.

