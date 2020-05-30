Manhunt in Essex after woman is dragged into car

Police are appealing for information following reports a woman was dragged into a vehicle in #Harlow this morning, Friday 29 May.



Officer received information that a woman was forced into a grey Nissan Murano – registration NJ07 TZN – in Westfield at around 6am.



The vehicle is travelling on cloned plates and we believe it has travelled into the #Kent area, possibly #Tonbridge.



We are working with border forces to locate this vehicle.



The suspect has been described as being white, between 5ft 8 and 5ft 10 and of a slight build with short mousey brown hair.



He was wearing a smart shirt, smart trousers and flip flops.



The woman has been described as being white, aged in her mid-20s, of a slim build with long dark hair. She was wearing a long dark dress.



We believe that the suspect and victim are known to each other.



Anyone with information is asked to call Harlow CID on 101 quoting incident 164 of 29/05.



If you see the vehicle, please call 999.