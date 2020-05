Police currently have the M25 held in both directions between junction 11 and 10 due to an ongoing incident.

Specialist officers have been deployed and are at the scene speaking to a person involved in the incident.

Officers from Surrey Roads Policing have advised that if you’re stuck in the held traffic, to remain in your vehicle.

It is not clear how long the closure will be in place for. At present there are no plans to turn traffic.

