UPDATED:Three foolish Covidiot airlifted after tombstoning in Lulworth

Three people have sustained serious injuries after jumping off the cliff into the sea at Durdle Door in Dorset.

A spokesman for Dorset Police Said :

Officers are appealing to the public to stay away from Durdle Door in Purbeck as emergency services are in attendance to deal with a number of casualties.

Dorset Police was called at 3.43pm on Saturday 30 May 2020 to a report of concern for the safety of people who were jumping off the cliff into the sea.

Chief Inspector Claire Phillips, of Dorset Police, said: “We have had to close the beach at Durdle Door to allow air ambulances to land. As a result, we are evacuating the beach and the surrounding cliff area.

“I am urging people to leave the area to enable emergency services to treat the injured people.”