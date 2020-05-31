Commissioner sends Met’s Party Police to Hackney to break up house party

Over three hundred officers have been deployed to break up a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Hackney we can reveal.

A Police helicopter was also called in after the gathering was understood to have hundreds of people attending.

A joint operation involving the City of London Police, The Met’s trojan units and riot trained TSG officers were called to a property in Detmold Road in Upper Clapton.

Officers with riot batton could be seen approaching a property .

Whilst from above a Police eye in the sky kept watch over processing. A large number of iffcers and resoucres remain in the area.

The Met have been approached for comment. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.