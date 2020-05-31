Fire crews called to Canning Town blaze involving cylinders

A number of fire crews from East London have attended an early morning blaze in Canning Town this morning after the fire service received multiple calls.

A number of cylinders were confirmed to have been involved within the fire at the property on Newhaven Lance.

The incident was scaled up to a hazardous incident. Four appliances, command unit and officers attended. An investigation has been launched by fire investigators into the cause of the blaze that broke out just after 3am on Sunday morning.

Attending crews used two hose reels and jets to tackle the fire.

A road closure remains in place to assist with fire fighting activities

LFB have been approached for comment