Fire crews continue to battle Thursley blaze

May 31, 2020

Over 50 firefighters are continuing to deal with the large fire at #Thursley Common.

Please continue to avoid the area. This deer was rescued and is well. Taken to @wildfireaid as a precautionary measure.

