Fire crews continue to battle Thursley blaze

Over 50 firefighters are continuing to deal with the large fire at #Thursley Common.
Please continue to avoid the area. This deer was rescued and is well. Taken to @wildfireaid as a precautionary measure.
Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision involving a police car and white van at the junction of Old Oak Common Lane and the A40...
A 39-year-old man is to appear in court charged with attempted murder in Chatham. A man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the neck...
A299 Thanet Way near Herne Bay has been blocked following a collision. Traffic is stationary following the two vehicle collision that took place on...
A second landslide has taken place at Surf Crescent in Eastchurch, on the Isle of Sheppey. Fire crews rushed to the scene on Saturday now a...
A number of fire crews from East London have attended an early morning blaze in Canning Town this morning after the fire service received multiple...
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward after a person died at a collision in Leyton.
Police in Bedford have issued an appeal for information on the whereabout of 33-year-old Trevina Hill. Ms Hill was last seen in the...
Over three hundred officers have been deployed to break up a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Hackney we can reveal. A Police...
Selsey Coastguard teams were called into action on Saturday morning following the discovery of live ordnance that was found by a member of the public...
A man is this evening recovering in hospital after he took a tumble whilst out for a late night walk in Brighton. Brighton Beach Patrol workers...
Part of the A259 in East Sussex is set to remain closed overnight to assist with collision investigation work following a collision at Gayle’s...
Police currently have the M25 held in both directions between junction 11 and 10 due to an ongoing incident. Specialist officers have been...
The crew of Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station’s Ray of Hope lifeboat were tasked at 10.15am on Saturday (30 May) to come to the aid of Robbie...
Shooters Hill Road in South East London has been closed in both directions following a collision involving a motorbike and another vehicle. ...
Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackled a roof fire in a block of flats on Hadleigh Close in Bethnal Green. The roof of the building was...
Armed response Officers were deployed with a firearms authority to a flat in Luton following a domestic incident involving a knife on Saturday...
Armed police swarm Hyde Park after four stabbed Police have been seen swarming on Hyde Park and the surrounding areas of Central London. Armed...
A man who repeatedly stabbed two women with a carving fork in their Harlow home has been jailed for 10 years. Alan Giles, 67, of Woodley’s...
A man who pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving in Southwark has been sent to prison for 32 months. Jack Headley Gough, 28, from Welling...
A family had to be rescued from a boat in Eastbourne after it ran aground on Saturday afternoon. The UK Coastguard was alerted shortly after...
A man has been jailed for firearms offences following an investigation by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command. Younes Serroukh, 21 of...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in the roof of a property in Ashford Road, Weavering, Maidstone. Four fire...
Three people have sustained serious injuries after jumping off the cliff into the sea at Durdle Door in Dorset. Police are at the scene to...
An air ambulance landed next to the Battle of Britain Museum around 3:30pm this afternoon after an unconfirmed report that a man fell...
Assistance from members of the public continues to be sought to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells. Paul Perkins was reported missing...
