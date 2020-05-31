 Life changing collision closes A259 East Dean in East Sussex – UKNIP
Life changing collision closes A259 East Dean in East Sussex

May 31, 2020
Part of the A259 in East Sussex is set to remain closed overnight to assist with collision investigation work following a collision at Gayle’s farm.

 
Firefighters from East Sussex fire and rescue, Officers  from Sussex Roads Policing, An air ambulance and a HART Paramedic team from South East Coast ambulance service were called late on Saturday evening to the horror crash that  took place  near to the farm entrance  toward Seaford.
 
Specialist investigators from Sussex Police collision investigation unit have also been called the incident and have advised that due to the complex nature of the investigation that a closure is to remain inforce overnight until the ear hours of Sunday morning.
 
 
