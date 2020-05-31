Man charged with attempted murder after Chatham stabbing

A 39-year-old man is to appear in court charged with attempted murder in Chatham.

A man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the neck outside Iceland in Chatham in Kent. Shocked shoppers said the man fell to the ground with blood “streaming from his neck”.

Kent Police was called to a report of an assault in the High Street at around 3.45pm on Saturday 30 May 2020.

A man sustained an injury which required hospital treatment.

Tony Mezzone, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of cannabis, and possession of a knife in a public place.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 1 June.