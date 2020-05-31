Man with spinal injuries rushed to hospital after wall fall in Brighton

A man is this evening recovering in hospital after he took a tumble whilst out for a late night walk in Brighton.

Brighton Beach Patrol workers located the man after he slipped on the Groyne near to the bandstand.

Whilst making the man comfortable guards called the coast guard and paramedics after it was understood that the man was suffering from possible spinal injuries as a result of the fall.

The man was treated by Paramedics before onward transport to hospital.

BBP is a charity