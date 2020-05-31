 Police in Bedford appeal to help find missing Trevina Hill – UKNIP
Bedford BREAKING MISSING

Police in Bedford appeal to help find missing Trevina Hill

May 31, 2020

Police in Bedford have issued an appeal for information  on the whereabout of 33-year-old Trevina Hill. 

 

Ms Hill was last seen in the Tavistock Street area of #Bedford on Saturday.

She is described as being around 5’5’’, with short hair and has a tattoo on her arm. Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting ref 314 of 30 May.
FacebookTwitter