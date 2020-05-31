Police launch investigation after fatal collision in Leyton

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward after a person died at a collision in Leyton.

The incident happened at about 23:00 hours on Saturday, 30 May 2020 at the junction of the High Road and Grove Green, Leyton E10.

A blue Suzuki GSXR was reported to have been in collision with a white Range Rover.

Police, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The 27-year-old male rider of the motorbike died at the scene and is awaiting formal identification.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Range Rover was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is being questioned at an East London police station.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who saw what happened, and in particular any dash cam or mobile camera footage which may have caught the collision or events leading up to it.

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 02085974874