A vulnerable young girl from #Deptford is missing, Anyone with information on her whereabout or location is asked to call the Met Police on 101
A French national has been jailed for his involvement in a 2016 jewellery theft in which an estimated £4 million worth of diamonds was stolen...
Two people have been arrested in Haringey following a call to police reporting a man armed with a firearm. Officers were called at about 11.20pm on...
Detectives investigating a collision in Croydon are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Police and London...
Armed Police have carried out raid at property in Tottenham late on Sunday evening A major operation involving twenty armed officers has...
Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision involving a police car and white van at the junction of Old Oak Common Lane and the A40...
Fire crews from across London have been scrambled to Smoke issuing from the 34th Floor of the London Shard. A number of fire appliances have...
A number of fire crews from East London have attended an early morning blaze in Canning Town this morning after the fire service received multiple...
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward after a person died at a collision in Leyton.
Police in Bedford have issued an appeal for information on the whereabout of 33-year-old Trevina Hill. Ms Hill was last seen in the...
Over three hundred officers have been deployed to break up a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Hackney we can reveal. A Police...
Over three hundred officers have been deployed to break up a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Hackney we can reveal. A Police...
Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackled a roof fire in a block of flats on Hadleigh Close in Bethnal Green. The roof of the building was...
Armed police swarm Hyde Park after four stabbed Police have been seen swarming on Hyde Park and the surrounding areas of Central London. Armed...
A man who pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving in Southwark has been sent to prison for 32 months. Jack Headley Gough, 28, from Welling...
A man has been jailed for firearms offences following an investigation by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command. Younes Serroukh, 21 of...
Assistance from members of the public continues to be sought to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells. Paul Perkins was reported missing...
He has been named tonight as Charles Hilder close friends of the former army officer paid tribute to him. Family members rushed to the scene were...
A burglary charge has been authorised against a man accused of stealing a television from a Chatham home. Ricky Arnold is reported to have...
Eight charges have been made against a man accused of assaulting shop staff in Dartford and stealing golf clubs, bottles of brandy and energy...
Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a...
Two pensioners – a man and a woman in their 70s are fighting for their lives in hospital after suffering stab wounds following a domestic...
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Chad Gordon have arrested a man. A 23-year-old man from north London was arrested on Tuesday, 26 May...
Police were called at 4.47pm to reports of a group of youths fighting near Alexandra Palace #Haringey #N22. Officers attended with LAS and...
Officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Scorpion and Venice Investigation Team (VIT) have arrested a man and seized what is believed to be almost...
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich in 2018 have made two arrests. The two men were arrested on suspicion of murder on...
A boy in his mid teens has been stabbed in London and rushed to hospital by HEMS. Police were called at 6.40pm to Albany St camberwell where the...
Met police officers have arrested nearly 40 people suspected of online child abuse offenders and protected more than 130 children during a week of...
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 , of Kershaw Road, Barking and Dagenham, was...