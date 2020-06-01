 A27 closed in Portsmouth after UPS lorry overturns – UKNIP
BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

A27 closed in Portsmouth after UPS lorry overturns

June 1, 2020

Police in Hampshire are dealing with a multiple vehicle incident on the A27  justeast from Portsmouth.

Those involved have escaped  with minor injuries 
Recovery are just preparing to lift the overturned  HGV. 
Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact then on 101  and leave a message for PC23701
 
 
