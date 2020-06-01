Armed Police storm Tottenham property late on Sunday evening,

Armed Police have carried out raid at property in Tottenham late on Sunday evening

A major operation involving twenty armed officers has taken place on Willoughby Lane in Tottenham late on Sunday evening that has seen the arrest of a person from a property.

A woman could be heard screaming wearing a towel as armed officers stormed the property.

A police dog chases resident and public back from the property whilst officers gain entry. Firearms officer with Automatic rifles could be seen training weapons at the windows of the property.

The Met Police have been approached for comment