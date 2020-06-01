 Armed Police storm Tottenham property late on Sunday evening, – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON Tottenham

Armed Police storm Tottenham property late on Sunday evening,

June 1, 2020

 

Armed Police have carried  out raid at property in Tottenham late on Sunday evening

A major operation  involving twenty armed officers has taken place on Willoughby Lane in Tottenham late on Sunday evening that has seen the arrest of a person from a property.

A woman could be heard screaming wearing a towel as armed officers stormed the property. 

A police dog chases resident and public back from the property  whilst officers gain entry.  Firearms officer  with  Automatic rifles could be seen training  weapons at the windows of the property.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

FacebookTwitter