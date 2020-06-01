Drug dealer left with rags after cops seize clothing

A drug dealer’s designer clothing and footwear were seized by investigators after he was arrested with cocaine in Tunbridge Wells.

On 9 April 2020, proactive officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing team were on patrol when they stopped to speak to a motorist in an Audi A3 parked on Grove Hill Road.

The driver, Daniel Collins, appeared nervous and, suspecting he was involved in the supply of drugs, the officers searched the car.

Two mobile phones and £360 cash were located in the vehicle, and Collins surrendered six packets of cocaine from his pocket.

He was arrested and when the phones were checked, investigators found text messages relating to the supply of cocaine.

The officers also searched Collins’ home address in Upper Grosvenor Road where they seized a bowl of cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,280, around seven grams of cannabis, plastic deal bags and a set of scales.

They also seized £2,260 in cash, two watches and designer clothing and trainers.

Collins was later charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property, namely a quantity of cash.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Tuesday 26 May he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Kent Police’s District Commander for Tunbridge Wells, Chief Inspector Pete Steenhuis, said: ‘It is apparent that this drug dealer was making sufficient profits to fund an expensive lifestyle.

‘My proactive officers have the skills to identify drug dealers operating on our streets and as a result Collins was swiftly brought to justice.

‘We will of course be applying for confiscation of the cash and designer items as proceeds of crime.’