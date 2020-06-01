Fire crews battle to save Dagenham Play centre after flames rip through

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a range of shops with flats above and a play centre on Church Elm Lane in Dagenham.

Part of two flats on the ground and second floors of the building and the roof were damaged by fire. Part of a detached, single storey building used as a play centre at the rear of the property was also damaged by fire and an external courtyard was destroyed in the blaze. Two adults and three children from one property and one adult from another property left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 28 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 7.30pm and the fire was under control by 8.45pm. Fire crews from Dagenham, Wennington, Ilford, Barking and Hornchurch fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.