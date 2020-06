Firefighters were called to a fire at a market stall on the junction between Elephant Road and New Kent Road in Elephant and Castle.

Half of a market stall was damaged by fire. Road closures were put in place whilst crews worked to make the scene safe. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at just before 6am and the fire was under control by just after 7am. Fire crews from Old Kent Road fire station attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.