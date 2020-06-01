Man Jailed After Causing ‘Catastrophic’ Life-Changing Injuries To Four-Week-Old Baby

A man has been jailed after causing ‘Catastrophic’ life-changing injuries to a defenceless four-week-old baby boy.

Following a long and detailed investigation carried out by Police, Luke Thorp, 27, from Binfield pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent.

On 28th May, Thorp was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court.

On 12th January 2016 in Bracknell, Thorp took hold of the defenceless four-week-old baby by the arms and shook him with such force that the baby endured serious head injuries.

The baby suffered severe brain injuries which resulted in Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kathryn Webb based at Windsor police station, said:

“After a complex and challenging case I am pleased that justice has been served.

“The baby in this case tragically sustained catastrophic life-changing injuries in just one momentary loss of control.

“There is no excuse for injuring a child, but I am relieved that Thorp pleaded guilty to these offences and will now spend time behind bars for his actions.”