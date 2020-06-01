Police appeal for dash cam following fatal collision

Detectives investigating a collision in Croydon are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 19:41hrs on Monday, 25 May to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Windmill Road, Croydon.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a west London hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

At this stage, his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

The car involved, a silver Volkswagen, stopped at the scene.

Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking for anyone with images, dashcam footage, or information, to call 0208 2851 574 or 101 or can tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 7960/25MAY.