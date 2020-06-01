Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an ‘acid attack’ on 10th September 2019.

He parked a Ford Ka with distinctive twin spotlights in Stafford Road, then rode a bike while carrying a bag to Longlands Park, where he waited for and assaulted another man.

After the attack, he dumped the bag, rode back to his car, abandoned the bike and drove off towards Avery Hill Road.

Anyone who thinks they know who the man with the Ford Ka is should call 101 or the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, Ref: 3913896/19.