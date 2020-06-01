Renewed appeal after death of man found in serious condition in Canterbury

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have renewed their appeal for information following the death of a man found in a serious condition in Canterbury.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found unconscious near the Canterbury Academy running track, off Knight Avenue, at around 4.15am on Tuesday 26 May 2020.

He died in hospital on Friday 29 May.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held later this week to establish the cause of death.

Three men arrested in connection with the incident, who were all known to the victim, remain on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate how the man came to be in a serious condition, and would like to hear from anyone who may have walked through the same area where he was found between 8pm on Monday 25 May and 4.15am the following morning.

They also continue to appeal for any witnesses to a disturbance in Union Street, Canterbury, in the late afternoon of Monday 25 May 2020 to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/89430/20.