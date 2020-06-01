The search continues for a man missing from Tunbridge Wells and officers are appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries.

Paul Perkins was reported missing on Thursday 28 May 2020 and was last seen in the Norman Road area of the town.

Paul is 58 years old and described as being around 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with short dark grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a purple t-shirt, loose beige trousers and trainers.

He currently has no access to a car and left his home on foot.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Stevenson said: ‘We are working closely with Paul’s family who are growing increasingly worried about his welfare.

‘They have provided a further photograph of Paul showing the loose beige trousers it is thought he was wearing when he went missing.’

Sergeant Stevenson continued: ‘I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him to contact us immediately.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting reference 28-0782.