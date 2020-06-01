Three patients had to be rescued from vulnerable positions in two separate incidents over the weekend in North Staffordshire.

On both occasions, West Midlands Ambulance Service staff worked closely with colleagues from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team in complex situations to help bring the patients to a place of safety.

On Sunday, a 999 call was received at 1.14pm reporting a man had fallen from height on The Roaches, in Upper Hulme, Leek. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a community first responder, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance staff managed to access the patient who had come to rest halfway up a hillside, he was found to have suffered multiple serious injuries. Crews began treating the patient whilst also working closely with the Mountain Rescue Team to prepare the patient for moving off the hillside.

“Once at a place of safety, air ambulance staff, including a doctor, administered specialist trauma care before the man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance. On arrival, the man’s condition was described as very serious.”

On Saturday, we were called to reports of two patients who were trapped in Thor’s Cave on Leek Road in Wetton. One ambulance, two paramedic officers, a community first responder, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find two patients, a man and a woman, who were trapped on a steep slope at Thor’s Cave. Ambulance staff were told the patients had got into difficulty whilst walking.

“HART staff, the Mountain Rescue Team and the Fire Service all worked together to ensure both patients were extricated safely, using a rope system which took approximately two hours to complete.

“They then received a full medical assessment but thankfully were uninjured and able to be discharged at the scene.”