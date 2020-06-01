Two arrested after reports of Trio entering property with a gun

Two people have been arrested in Haringey following a call to police reporting a man armed with a firearm.

Officers were called at about 11.20pm on Sunday, 31 May to a residential address in Willoughby Lane, N17.

A member of the public had reported seeing people three people entering the address, one in possession of handgun.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended the location and entered the premises.

Two people, a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Both are in custody at a north London police station.

No weapon has been recovered.

Enquiries continue.